Barbara Weldens: 5 Things To Know About French Singer Who Died On Stage

We still can’t believe French singer Barbara Weldens died on stage during a freak accident on July 19. She was an extremely talented singer, and taken from us way too soon. So to honor her life, we’ve put together some fun facts about her.

The music world will never be the same, following the unexpected death of Barbara Weldens, 35, during her July 19 performance at the Leo Ferre festival. The French singer’s death is still unknown, but she collapsed on stage after allegedly getting electrocuted and suffering from cardiac arrest. Following her passing, the organizers of the Pic D’Or prize (which she won in 2016) released the following statement: “It was with great emotion that we learned this morning of the death of Barbara Weldens, our Pic d’Or 2016 at a concert last night in Gourdon in the Lot, obviously electrocuted. Our team is deeply disturbed by the brutal disappearance of the artist who had appeared on the stage of the Theater des Nouveaux on May 20th, during our last edition. A radiant woman, full of energy and talented, and of course we think of all her family and her loved ones.” And they’re right — Barbara was a radiant woman. But she was also so much more than that. Learn more about her below!

1. Barbara released her first album, Le Grand H de l’Homme, in February 2017, and won several awards for it, including the Pic D’Or. She also won the young talent award at the Jacques Brel festival in 2016.

2. Barbara’s first passion was the circus, as she grew up in it and learned juggling, acrobatics, trapeze and other big top acts. She later took on music and learned how to play the piano, as well as write her own songs. Last year, she told Midi Libre newspaper last year: “I’ve always written poems, even when I was little. Then I took piano lessons as a teen. All I wanted to do was compose”.

3. Barbara regularly performed with a pianist and acoustic guitarist and was in the middle of a tour, according to BBC. She was supposed to perform in more concerts in France and Belgium in the next few months.

4. One of Barbara’s biggest influences was singer-songwriter Jacques Brel, according to her website.

5. Barbara was 35 years old at the time of her death.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Barbara’s family, friends and fans during this heartbreaking time.