O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing Live Stream: Watch To See If He’ll Be Released From Jail Online

The fate of O.J. Simpson could be decided on July 20, as the controversial ex-football star is up for parole. With many expecting him to be set free, tune at 1:00 PM ET to see if ‘the Juice’ will be set loose.

O.J. Simpson, 70, has been behind bars in a Las Vegas prison ever since 2008, convicted for his role in a 2007 robbery. “The Juice” was sentenced to a minimum of 9 years and maximum of 33 years. O.J., now known as inmate No. 1027820 at Lovelock Correction Facility, in Lovelock, Nevada, is up for parole and many think that he’ll be granted his freedom at the July 20 hearing. This man — once at the center of “the trial of the century” over the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman — could become a free man, so fans should tune in to see his fate.

Orenthal James Simpson wound up in prison after getting busted for robbing two men at the Palace Station hotel and casino in Sept. 2007. Hundreds of pieces of memorabilia were stolen, and O.J. claims he was trying to retrieve items that belonged to him. One man in O.J.’s crew was armed, and “The Juice” ordered that no one could leave the room, according to ESPN. Because of this, O.J. was convicted of 12 counts: three counts of conspiracy, one count of burglary with use of a deadly weapon and two counts each of kidnapping, robbery, assault and coercion, all with use of a deadly weapon.

During O.J.’s original parole hearing in July 2013, he was paroled for the burglary count, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery. But, because he was not eligible for parole on the other counts (because of the use of a deadly weapon) he still had to remain behind bars. The whole hearing in 2013 lasted just 15 minutes, according to USA Today. It could be over just as quickly, but it could also hit a snag: only four of the seven members of Nevada’s parole board will be present. Four votes are required to grant or deny a prisoner parole, so that means the vote must be unanimous.

If the vote is split, these four will consult two other members (via phone or video conference) to get the four votes. If the vote is split 3-3, then O.J. will be denied parole for six months (because the seven-person board currently only has six members. The seventh starts his/her term after this hearing.) If he’s denied parole outright, he’ll have to wait anywhere from one to three years for his next hearing. If the four members grant him parole, he could be eligible for release as soon as Oct. 1.

