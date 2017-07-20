Mexico Vs. Honduras Live Stream: Watch The Gold Cup Quarterfinal Online

Can anyone stop Mexico from taking the 2017 Gold Cup? Honduras will certainly try to derail El Tri’s run for the title. The July 20 quarterfinal match kicks off at 10:30 PM ET so don’t miss out!

While Mexico hasn’t dominated the 2017 Gold Cup in a way that many expected, El Tri remains the favorites to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament. However, if coach Juan Carlos Osorio’s men sleep on Honduras, then their dreams of an eighth Gold Cup will turn into a nightmare. Los Catrachos are hungry for a major victory, and upsetting the reigning champs would definitely qualify as a massive W. These two teams go head-to-head at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Gelndale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the semis. Who will it be?

It’ll probably be Mexico. Honduras finished third in Group A, with only one win (a 3-0 victory over French Guiana) to their name. They fell 0-1 to Costa Rica before finishing group play with a 0-0 draw against Canada. Mexico, on the other hand, won Group C, thanks to victories over El Salvador and Curacao. However, El Tri were held to a 0-0 draw by 2015’s runner-up, Jamaica, proving that the champs are not invincible.

Don’t blame coach Osoriu. He says that he tried to bring Mexico’s best to this tournament, but clubs denied him access to some of the country’s top players. “I met with seven players we thought about bringing to the Gold Cup. I intended to bring them,” he said on July 19, according to Sports Illustrated. “But we had to get to the 23-man final roster. The who, what, why is a question for our bosses and the clubs themselves.”

Though many expect Mexico to roll through Honduras, Juan Carlos realizes that his opponent has more of their country’s top-tier players. “We are going to face a team that is ready,” he said. ” We have a group trying to come together. The three previous results were three positive results for Mexico. Tomorrow with this new group, we will try to play a good game and look to win.”

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Mexico will win the Gold Cup?