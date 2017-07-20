Manchester United Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch The International Champions Cup

It’s time for a Manchester Derby…in Texas? Manchester United takes on Manchester City in Houston as part of the International Champions Cup. The July 20 game kicks off around 9:30 PM ET so don’t miss it!

It seems that for a moment, the heart of Texas will transform into a slice of England, as the stars of Manchester United and Manchester City will square off as part of the International Champions Cup. Though it’s a “friendly” tournament, there’s plenty of pride whenever City meets United, even if they’re in America. This match, taking place at the NRG Stadium, is definitely a can’t-miss event. After all, how many times do the stars of the Premier League visit “the Lone Star state?” Sports fans better tune in to see every kick, block and goal.

If it sees weird to hold such a high-profile match in another country, perhaps that’s the point? “It’s all part of the international promotion of big-time soccer,” Derek Rae, the veteran sportscaster who’ll be calling this match for ESPN, told the Chronicle. “I liken it to my youth in the U.K. when the NFL teams would come to Wembley Stadium every summer for preseason games. Now it’s grown into something much bigger. You see this sort of thing now with all the clubs in world football. They all go somewhere in the summer, either to the States or to the Far East.”

“[E]ven though it’s a friendly, an exhibition….There’s usually not much friendly about a derby,” Derek adds, “and in this case it’s a derby that goes back to 1881, when the teams had different names. Now they’re two of the behemoths of international club soccer, locking horns in Houston.” Out of the 174 matches since that first meeting, United has won 72.

City has claimed 50 victories, with 52 of the matches ending in a draw. The last Manchester Derby happened at the City of Manchester arena on April 27, with both sides walking away with a 0-0 tie. Prior to that, City took a 2-1 win over United. Will the same happen here or will the Red Devils thrive in the Texan heat?

