Jamaica Vs. Canada Live Stream: Watch The Gold Cup Quarterfinal Online

It’s the great white north versus the Caribbean, as Canada faces Jamaica in the quarterfinals of the 207 Gold Cup. The July 20 match kicks off at 7:30 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Two squads from opposing climates will clash in the middle of Arizona, of all places. Canada’s best will meet the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica in the quarterfinals of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Canada has revenge on their minds, as Jamaica eliminated The Canucks from the 2015 Gold Cup. Two years later, will Canada’s men keep frosty while putting Jamaica on ice? Or will the Reggae Boyz crank up the heat as they attempt to make it to their second consecutive Gold Cup final? Soccer fans better tune in to see all that happens in this match.

Okay, so it’s not that cold in Canada (parts of it, at least.) Still, it’s interesting to see these two countries go head-to-head again. Canada was one of the hosts of the 2015 Gold Cup, but they suffered their biggest defeat not in Toronto, but in Houston. The Canucks went down 0-1 to Jamaica in 2015, and the loss doomed Canada from advancing to the group stages. Jamaica was just too hot to handle, as they would put away Haiti and the United States, before losing 1-3 to Mexico in the final.

“I think we have a potent enough offence,” Canadian coach Octavio Zambrano told SportsNet. “We have some players that want to score and are encouraged. “Our idea is predicated on the fact that if we can score, then we can manage the game. It doesn’t always happen that way but that momentum that you can build upon. Canada will have a difficult time against a team that defends well, but we think that at least the games that we have seen that Canada can do more offensively against Jamaica.”

The 2017 Gold Cup has been different for both teams. Canada failed to secure a win in the prior cup, but in this recent group stage, they held Costa Rica and Honduras to a tie while putting away French Guiana. As for Jamaica, they drew 0-0 with Mexico, 1-1 with El Salvador and beat Curacao, 2-0. Though the Reggae Boyz have the edge in this match, Canada could pull off the upset. Whoever wins – they better be ready, as they’ll take on the winner of the Mexico/Honduras match.

