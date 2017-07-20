Comic-Con Day 1 Live Stream: Watch All The Exciting Panels & Super Action Online

It’s time for the biggest event in sci-fi, fantasy, super heroes and more – San Diego Comic-Con! The show will live stream action from the floor on July 20, so tune in at 6:00 PM ET for all the Day 1 SDCC action.

More than 100,000 fans will flock to the San Diego Convention Center, turning it into the center of the pop culture universe. After the show held a preview night, it’s time for San Diego Comic Con to kick off properly and this year ‘s event promises some amazing sights. For those whose invisible jets are out of fuel or transporters are on the fritz (or for those who simply couldn’t get a ticket to the event) IGN and Twitter have the hook-up. They have teamed up to offer some coverage of the event that anyone can watch – for free!

The first (official) day of the four-day event promises to be filled to the brim with plenty of superhero goodness. 20th Century Fox is “keeping pretty quiet,” according to The Verge, but that has fans buzzing more about what could show up. This could include Deadpool 2 news, or previews of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the Predator reboot or even Robert Rodriguez’s adaptation of Alita: Battle Angel. Legion and Marvel’s Inhumans have events scheduled for the day, as does Netflix. The streaming network will show off two of its upcoming events: Bright a fantasy/cop film featuring Will Smith, and a live-action adaptation of Death Note.

That’s just the start. Marvel’s Defenders will be featured during IGN’s coverage on July 21, as well as all the news coming out of the event. Fans of zombies and Norman Reedus, 48, better tune in on July 22. Before broadcasting “huge Marvel & DC Reveals,” IGN and Twitter say they’re going to have the cast of The Walking Dead. Though, don’t overlook Warner Bros. After the success of Wonder Woman, comic fans will eagerly await the latest D.C. news, especially if another trailer for Justice League is unleashed on the world.

Plus, there may be more news about Blade Runner 2049, Stephen Spielberg’s adaptation of Ready Player One and the It remake. As for DC’s main comic book competition, Marvel could follow up its D23 appearance by showing more footage from Infinity War. Or maybe more news about Black Panther? It’s SDCC – anything can happen!

What are you most excited to see at San Diego Comic Con, HollywoodLifers?