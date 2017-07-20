Makeup For Your Vagina? A ‘Vulva Highlighter’ Hits The Market — But Do You Really Need It?

Want to impress your gynecologist? What about a boyfriend? If all signs point to yes, the ‘Vulva Highlighter’ is here to help! The product is available now and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t curious.

Oh great, another expectation women have to meet. It’s bad enough that we have to shave, wax, and pluck every inch of our bodies on a weekly basis — but now the beauty industry invents a vagina highlighter?! The contour trend, which uses a mix of dark and light foundations to make certain features pop, is massive right now. Celebrities use it to draw attention to their cheekbones, cleavage, and now vulvas are possibly next. Cosmetic line The Perfect V created the Shades of V Very V Luminizer to highlight, soften, and illuminate your vagina, according to Refinery29. The instructions are rather simple. Take off your undies, and apply small drops to your vulva to make it extra beautiful.

There’s a common misconception amongst women. Many think their vaginas are ugly and even refuse to look at it in the mirror. That’s why God created man — to tell us otherwise. But even if you’re pleased with the general design, the Luminizer can help with things like rough or irritated skin after shaving. The product “makes it appear more youthful and fresh,” brightening and minimizing the “appearance of skin imperfections,” the description reads. Dying to try it? Hurry up and move to Sweden, Norway, Finland, or Denmark because it’s available exclusively in Scandinavia.

While you’re contemplating buying a very expensive plane ticket, here are some tricks on how to make your vagina extremely happy — even without the makeup. The queen of brutal honesty, Khloe Kardashian, treats her pussycat to these eight products: The Elvie Exercise Tracker, Glass Ben Wa Balls, Good Wipes: Cleansing Flushable Wipes for Down There, Medicine Mama’s VMagic Cream, Shaveworks’ The Cool Fix Lotion, Renew Life Ultimate Flora Women’s Probiotic, Summer’s Eve Cleansing Wash for Sensitive Skin, and the Vajacial.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the vagina highlighter? Are you down to try it?