Usher Feels ‘Embarrassed & Horrible’ About Alleged Herpes Story

Herpes might never go away, but these stories can. Usher feels ’embarrassed and horrible’ about the alleged STD scandal, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, and just wants to forget about it!

Easier said than done, Usher, 38, is ready to close the chapter on this alleged herpes story. It was reported on July 19 that the “Let It Burn” singer (oh, the irony) not only infected a woman with the STD, but also paid her $1 million to settle the lawsuit, according to Radar Online. With these alleged court documents circling online, Usher just wants to hide his head in the sand until it blows over like every other Hollywood scandal. “He feels embarrassed and horrible about the herpes story involving him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t want to talk about it, hopes people forget about it, and can’t wait for the whole thing to go away.”

That might be wishful thinking since the documents date back to 2012 and this story is just now resurfacing five years later. The paperwork claims Usher was diagnosed in 2009 0r 2010, but had unprotected sex with the mysterious stylist anyway. It was reported that she noticed a suspicious “green discharge” coming from the R&B icon’s penis during the act, and when she asked what it was, he told her that he tested negative for herpes. That’s where this reported lawsuit comes into play. The woman claims he never disclosed his condition to her.

So, what does this mean for the previous women he’s slept with? Are they infected? Usher’s ex-wife, Tameka Foster, says she’s healthy as a horse and does not wish to be dragged into this mess. “Do not come on my page discussing rumors or people that have NOTHING to do with me. I have been divorced eight years,” she wrote on Instagram. “Some issues are not my business, ex-husbands, ex-friends, snakes, hoes, characters, etc. Not my circus, not my clowns. I’m good and my health (everywhere) is great.”

