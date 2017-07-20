Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Insists She’s ‘Healthy’ After He’s Accused Of Having Herpes

Usher has reportedly paid $1.1 million to a stylist he allegedly gave herpes to, and now his ex-wife Tameka Foster — who is also a stylist — has shut down rumors that she’s the woman in question.

“Do not come on my page discussing rumors or people that have NOTHING to do with me. I have been divorced eight years,” Tameka Foster, 46, wrote on Instagram, addressing the rumors that her ex-husband Usher, 38, infected her with herpes. “Some issues are not my business, ex-husbands, ex-friends, snakes, hoes, characters, etc. Not my circus, not my clowns. I’m good and my health (everywhere) is great,” she added.

“Well my right knee hurts and I need reading glasses but otherwise I’m awesome and enjoying the sun,” Tameka also joked in the July 19 post. “Miss me with other grown folks crazy gossip…not my business at all,” she added. “I’m living my bestest life. Always. Miss me with the bullsh*t. Thank you. Carry on.” There you have it!

Usher and Tameka divorced in 2009, around the time Usher allegedly became infected with herpes, according to court documents obtained by Radar. The “Confessions” singer has since paid an anonymous stylist $1.1 million after a lawsuit claiming they had unprotected sex with her without telling her he carried the virus, as Radar’s documents say. Fans wondered if the woman is Tameka, since the docs say Usher became exposed in 2009 or 2010. Usher is currently married to Grace Miguel.

It’s odd that the documents took nearly five years to surface — they date back to 2012 — but it’s definitely wild either way.

Check out Tameka’s Instagram post:

