SUV Plows Through NYC Sidewalk, Injuring 3 On Upper East Side — Terrifying Pics

Another tragic accident struck New York City on July 20. A black SUV drove up onto the sidewalk in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, NY. Unfortunately, pedestrians were in it’s path, and three ended up injured. Two of the people hurt are in critical condition while the other is minor condition. Luckily, no fatalities have been reported. Scroll down to see the aftermath.

It’s a wonder no one was killed looking at the shocking photos of the crash. The truck plowed into the window of a high-end watch store called Vacheron Constantin. The scene shows scattered glass, a mailbox knocked 15 feet out of it’s place, a seat of the truck thrown from the vehicle, and debris all over the street. Witnesses told DailyMail that they believe the driver suffered from a seizure and lost control of the car. At this point it does not appear to be linked to terrorism, just a tragic accident.

“We were called at 4.47pm to reports of a pedestrian hit,” said a FDNY spokesperson. “Three people were injured. Two are in a serious condition at Cornell Hospital and a third suffered minor injuries.” It is still unclear if one of the people injured is the driver or not. Police were forced to shut down part of the road while they clean up and try to figure out what happened. They were questioning witnesses nearby to try to piece it together. We’re glad no one was killed and hope the victims recover soon.

