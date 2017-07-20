Tyga Insists He Warned Rob Kardashian About Blac Chyna: ‘I Told Him What The Play Was’

Tyga got candid about Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s dramatic relationship in a new interview and even claims he warned Rob about Chyna’s bad intentions!

Battle of the exes? Tyga, 27, sat down with The Breakfast Club on July 20th and got real about his past relationship with Kylie Jenner, 19, his thoughts on Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna‘s recent feud and his new music. Most importantly, though, Tyga asserted that he warned his ex-girlfriend’s brother about Blac’s sketchy behavior… and Tyga would know what he’s talking about since he dated Blac for three years and is the father of her son King Cairo. “I told him what the play was. I told him to be careful,” Tyga said, shaking his head. “I was with her for three of four years, I said ‘This is what you’re about to deal with.'” The interviewers pushed on Tyga to reveal what kind of antics he warned Rob about, whether it was that Chyna was a “gold digger” or unfaithful, and Tyga laughed and responded “Ya’ll know!”

The rapper was careful not to use harsh words when describing Chy, but said, “Chyna’s just got a different mentality. She really is a good person at heart, but she’s been through a lot in her life and didn’t have people to guide her.” Tyga admitted he didn’t think that Rob would be able to handle Chyna, 29, and her ways. “He comes from a whole different world,” he said. Still, Rob was blinded by his love to take any of Tyga’s warnings, and dove right into an intense relationship with the lash bar owner. The two started their relationship in 2015, at the same time Tyga was dating Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner. Chy and Rob announced on May 2016 that the couple were not only engaged but also expecting a child together. Blac gave birth in November 2016 and only a month later, it was revealed that Rob and Blac had split and the engagement was off. Things stayed relatively quiet until July 2017 when Rob took to Instagram to slam his ex, post nude photos she sent to him, accuse her of cheating and plastic surgery and stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry he had gifted her. Yikes! In response, Chyna hired a lawyer and was awarded a temporary restraining order, barring Rob from going anywhere near her. Luckily, Rob is getting help and has begun counseling to sort through his issues.

Tyga sticks to his story even more so after the craziness of the situation, claiming, “I just knew he couldn’t handle somebody like that.” Looks like Tyga was proven correct.

