Tyga Confesses He’s Not In Love With Kylie Jenner Anymore: ‘A Buncha Sh*t Happened’

Even if given the chance, Tyga, 27, insists that he wouldn’t get back together with Kylie Jenner, 19. Okay? The rapper swore up and down in a July 19 interview with The Breakfast Club that he’s just not in love with his ex-girlfriend. Tyga and Kylie broke up seven months ago, and she’s moved on with rapper Travis Scott, 25. Tyga’s currently playing the field, and happy about it.

“When you make a decision to break up, you just go different ways,” Tyga told the hosts. “I have love for her, but I’m not in love with her. After [the honeymoon phase], you start realizing a bunch of sh*t. It’s like that with any relationship. You’re so in love for that first year.

“I think there were a lot of people, a lot of outside influences,” he continued. “And like you said, she’s younger than me so she’s dealing with perception. I’m older so I can deal with perception. For her, growing up how she grew up, perception is everything. You got a bunch of people pulling at you while you’re still trying to develop as a woman. I didn’t mind [the fame], but, you know, I like to keep mystique. I know that’s how she, like, makes her money and stuff, though. When it was good, it was good, when it was bad, it was really bad.”

Well, then. No matter what led to their breakup, Kylie’s happy with her post-Tyga life — especially after what happened between Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29. Kylie “knows that if she was still with Tyga she would be experiencing a bunch of collateral damage drama herself,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Now she’s out of the line of fire!

