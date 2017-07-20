Well, it looks like Tyga was being serious when he said he’s over Kylie Jenner, as he was pictured outside a NYC hotel with a mystery girl on July 20. Could this woman be his new girlfriend? See the pic!

Does Tyga, 27, have a new girlfriend? We’re not quite sure, but he was spotted outside a NYC hotel with gorgeous mystery woman on July 20 — just one day after he confessed that’s sooooo over his ex, Kylie Jenner. They were also on the move with some serious luggage, which begs the question: did they have a sexy sleepover? She does look awfully tired in the photo, don’t you think? Take a closer look below!

What’s even more interesting is the fact that Tyga did an interview with The Breakfast Club on July 19 and said he’s no longer in love with Kylie. “When you make a decision to break up, you just go different ways,” Tyga told the show’s hosts. “I have love for her, but I’m not in love with her. After [the honeymoon phase], you start realizing a bunch of sh*t. It’s like that with any relationship. You’re so in love for that first year. I think there were a lot of people, a lot of outside influences. And like you said, she’s younger than me so she’s dealing with perception. I’m older so I can deal with perception. For her, growing up how she grew up, perception is everything. You got a bunch of people pulling at you while you’re still trying to develop as a woman. I didn’t mind [the fame], but, you know, I like to keep mystique. I know that’s how she, like, makes her money and stuff, though. When it was good, it was good, when it was bad, it was really bad.”

Could Tyga have been saying this to make his new girl feel like she has his undivided attention? It’s certainly possible!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised Tyga’s over Kylie Jenner? Tell us how you feel below!