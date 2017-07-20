The Weeknd Shows Loves To Selena Gomez’s Booty In Adorable Instagram — See Pic

It is so adorable how The Weeknd lurks on Instagram fan pages to crush on his girlfriend Selena Gomez. We’ve got his latest sweet flirtation over a pic of her hot booty!

Awww! The Weeknd, 27, loves to cruise Instagram for pics of his girlfriend Selena Gomez, 24, and give props to his gorgeous lady. He’s at it again with a photo of her posted to a fan site devoted to the “Starboy” singer on July 20. She’s seen wearing a black and white striped top and pair of skin-tight black jeans and matching spiked high heel ankle boots. It’s a paparazzi pic and fan page “rheweeknd” showed her both coming and going so we got a front and back glimpse of her gorgeous body. Her butt looked particularly perky in the pants and the caption of the photo was “Wow okay mami I see you,” which The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — totally approved of by liking the pic!

Fans flipped out when they realized the singer had gazed upon his sweetie and gave his thumbs up of approval. One commenter wrote “She looks like A MEAL right here so I don’t blame him for liking this,” while another gave a huge congrats to the account owner because this is the second time he’s liked a Selena pic there, proving he’s a total creeper. “Yayyy congrats again. I love how he is basically lurking on your account and got to see all the cute edits you make.”

Abel is totally a fan of anything Selena related on Instagram and isn’t afraid to show off his love. Back in Feb. Billboard ‘s account posted a throwback photo from her film 2013 Spring Breakers showing Sel in a bikini which he liked. He’s even gone on his girlfriend’s account and liked photos dating all the way back to 2015! The fact that he goes on fan sites and gives a big old heart to pics showing his lady shows there’s just no stopping his public proclamations of how much her loves her.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sweet that Abel so publicly flaunts his adoration of Selena?