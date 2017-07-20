‘The Originals’ Ending After Season 5: Joseph Morgan Thanks Fans For ‘Undying Support’

The end for ‘The Originals’ is near. The ‘TVD’ spinoff will be ending after season 5! Creator Julie Plec and Joseph Morgan took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Grab your tissues, because season 5 of The Originals will be the show’s last. Creator Julie Plec, 45, made the announcement on July 20, ahead of the show’s SDCC panel on July 22. She announced that The CW show would be ending on the 1-year anniversary of the day she revealed The Vampire Diaries would be ending after season 8. “It’s both a gift and a burden to be able to control the ending of a series,” her message read. “Many shows are not lucky enough to have a hand in deciding when the end has come. Being able to celebrate the completion of The Vampire Diaries was a joyful and deeply emotional ride, a luxury gifted by Mark Pedowitz at The CW and Peter Roth at WBTV, who, as TV fans themselves, know what it means when a fan is able to say goodbye. Ending a show is always bittersweet, but for me, it’s a true blessing to be a part of making that choice.”

The show’s star Joseph Morgan, 36, who plays our beloved Klaus, also hit up Twitter to thank fans for all of their support over the years. As we’ve seen with The Vampire Diaries, Julie knows how to end a show. We can only imagine what she has in store for the final season of The Originals! Read Joseph and Julie’s messages below.

#TheOriginalsS5 will be our last. Thanks for your undying support & I hope you'll keep the darkest corner of your heart reserved for us ;) — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) July 20, 2017

Just days before the heartbreaking announcement, our sister site TVLine revealed that Candice King, 30, a.k.a. Caroline from The Vampire Diaries, would be appearing in the season 5 premiere. Season 5 will feature a time jump and a teenage Hope. Will Klaus and Caroline end up together by the end? The final season of The Originals is set to premiere in 2018.

HollywoodLifers, are you sad The Originals is ending? Let us know!