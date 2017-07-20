Scott’s Pack Is Targeted In Intense New ‘Teen Wolf’ Trailer From Comic-Con

Uh oh. Scott McCall may be out of high school, but he’s definitely not out of trouble. Things get wild in this brand new ‘Teen Wolf’ trailer which reveals his pack is being threatened — again.

Everyone’s in danger this time around, Teen Wolf fans. A brand new trailer for the final episodes of our favorite show is here, after the cast dropped it as a surprise for fans at San Diego Comic-Con International. Even Dylan O’Brien was on hand for the panel, where he and the rest of the cast — Tyler Posey, Shelley Henning, Cody Christian and more — got emotional talking about saying goodbye to the series. But first lets talk about this crazy new trailer! As you can see above, the trailer kicks off with a strange new guy questioning Mason and Corey about DNA. They are immediately suspicious and rightfully so, because his next move is to stab Corey’s hand. Whoa.

Things only get more crazy from there. For example, Scott’s alpha eyes appear as he’s assisting the lacrosse team in the middle of a night game. Plus we see lots of dead bodies, allegedly wolves, who someone seems to be killing in mass quantities. The suspect? Gerard. Shocked? Of course not. But as Gerard finally makes a move to take down Scott and his pack once and for all, could he actually succeed? We’re left hanging as flashes of scenes (Mama McCall running through the hospital, Liam getting beat up in class as Mason watches helplessly, Malia protecting Scott and SO much more) cross the screen. And as if Gerard wasn’t enough to be afraid of, what’s with the blood-red skin colored dude? Yikes!

Excited? You should be! Now, make sure you head on over to HollywoodLife‘s TV Instagram (@HollywoodLifeTV) to check out none other than Dylan Sprayberry taking over with some super fun videos. You might recognize some of the people he’s hanging out with, too!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the intense new trailer for Teen Wolf? Who do YOU think might be in danger of being killed off in the final 10 episodes? Comment below, let us know!