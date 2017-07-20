Suri Cruise Is The Happiest Girl Ever While Backstage At ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ With Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise got the treat of a lifetime when she got to watch the Tony-award-winning show ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ & meet the play’s star Ben Platt! The backstage pic shows she had the best time! See her beaming.

What a lucky girl! Katie Holmes, 38, took her and Tom Cruise‘s, 55, 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise to the famed Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen on July 18, and we have to say, we’re MORE than a little bit jealous. The special trip to the theater took place while Katie was on break from filming The Gift in Montreal. In the adorable pic that was snapped backstage, Suri and Katie can be seen meeting the star of the show, Ben Platt, 23, and Suri’s excitement is clearly visible. In fact, the tween has an epic smile on her face as her mom rests one hand behind her shoulder and one hand behind Ben’s.

The almost-middle-schooler looked super sweet sporting a pink printed dress and big matching bow, as her mom played it cool in a casual black tank and jeans. But even though they were dressed differently, Suri still looked like Katie’s total mini-me. Ben recently won a Tony for his performance in Dear Evan Hansen, and it’s actually not the first time Katie has seen the show at the Music Box Theater. Back in April, the actress posted an image of the Playbill via Instagram, and captioned it, “Love this show so much! Thank u to this amazing cast for such incredible performances!” Click to see pics of other celeb moms with their kids.

Katie too has performed on the Music Box Theater stage, as she starred in the 2012 play Dead Accounts there, which was her second big role on Broadway. Her performance followed a 2008 gig in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. Suri too is familiar with the world of theater as she and Katie are frequent Broadway-goers, seeing shows such as Finding Neverland in the past. But when it comes to Suri following in her acting parents footsteps, the jury is still out.

Tom did, however, comment on his daughter’s future in the industry when speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald in May. When asked if audiences will see Suri on the big screen some day, the Top Gun star replied, “You never know, you never know.” He also added that he had been bit by the acting bug when he was very young. Despite speaking of his daughter though, Tom reportedly hasn’t seen Suri in nearly four years, at least according to InTouch magazine. They haven’t even been photographed together since 2012.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable is Suri meeting Ben Platt? Is Dear Evan Hansen on YOUR must-see list?