Stevie J Wears A ‘Free Bonnie’ Shirt — Clapping Back At Joseline Hernandez?

Put a fork in Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez — because they appear to be done! Fans think he’s firing back at the Puerto Rican Princess, since he was rocking a ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ shirt on July 20. Did the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star also call his ex evil?!

Trouble in paradise? Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, are known for airing out their dirty laundry, but fans thought it might slow down after she quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. However, that’s not the case! Stevie took to social media on July 20, wearing a shirt emblazoned with the shocking message “Free Bonnie Bella” on the front. “Stay tuned so I can send these disturbing messages so I show the world how sick and evil the person is,” he wrote, according to The Shade Room. Fans are anxiously waiting for him to provide receipts! Could Joseline really be keeping Bonnie away from Stevie?

Despite his comments, the Puerto Rican Princess looked totally unfazed. Joseline rocked a sizzling ensemble for a sit-down interview on July 20, wearing a barely there top. While sitting down with Complex, the reality star revealed how excited she is for this next chapter of her life. She’s focusing on her music, acting, executive producing and being “the best [she] could be.” Joseline is living in Miami with Bonnie and she opened up about enjoying motherhood to the max. It looks like the former reality star could also have a new man in her life, since she was seen licking a hunk’s ear last weekend!

This isn’t the first time Joseline and Stevie have been on the outs and we’re sure it won’t be the last. Stevie previously sued Joseline for defamation after she accused him of molesting his daughter, but he dropped the case on Jan. 19. “I’m trying to stay on a positive path with Joseline,” he told us EXCLUSIVELY. “We’re co-parenting and I want to keep things as positive as possible. I just want to let the negativity go and make sure everyone is happy.” Hopefully they can continue working together for the sake of their little girl!

