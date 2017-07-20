‘Shadowhunters’: Sarah Hyland Finally Reveals Her Character With Sexy Selfie & New Trailer

Fans have been speculating for months which character Sarah Hyland would play during her guest stint on ‘Shadowhunters,’ and the truth was finally revealed at Comic-Con on July 20!

FINALLY! Sarah Hyland, 26, has been teasing Shadowhunters fans for months about her upcoming two-episode stint on the show. On July 20, we finally learned which character she would be guest-starring as! And it’s none other than (drumroll please) THE SEELIE QUEEN! Click here to see more pics of Shadowhunters.

“Sorry I tricked you all in to thinking I wasn’t the Seelie Queen,” she wrote as the caption in an Instagram selfie wearing pointy ears, long red hair extensions, and gold body tattoos. “In my defense I never lied… I was just getting in to character ;) 👑 #shadowhunters.” For non-fans, she’s joking about the fact that Seelies can’t lie… but they’re GREAT at misdirecting! From the beginning, fans thought that’s who she would play, but they were thrown off when another actress played the queen first. Luckily, she’s able to shape-shirt and appear however she wants, so it’s not weird that Sarah is playing her, too!

We even got a first look at the character in action during the Shadowhunters Comic-Con panel. In the scene, Simon goes to visit the queen, and is shocked to see her looking different. “Different outfits for different occasions,” she explained. However, she was quickly upset when Simon refused to help her, and she revealed that she wants there to be a war. This is getting JUICY!

Fans are so excited to see Sarah act alongside her boyfriend Dominic Sherwood, who stars as Jace Wayland, regardless of her character. And so is Dom! He told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what it was like being on set with his girl. “All I can say is she does an amazing job, the entire cast and crew fell in love with her and the character she plays,” he gushed. “She was so wonderful to be around on set and it was a really lovely addition to have her there. It was really lovely and she did an amazing job and I’m incredibly proud of her!” So cute!

