Ryan Seacrest Officially Returning To Host ‘American Idol’ Revival On ABC

The votes are in… and Seacrest is too. ABC announced during their upfront presentation on May 15 that the 42-year-old ‘Live’ co-host will return as the host of ‘American Idol’ (because who else would do it?!).

Ryan Seacrest is going back to his roots. The busiest man in Hollywood, er, New York, will return to the show that he worked on for 15 years. Kelly Ripa excitedly spilled the beans on the July 20 episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan. “Can I confirm this? Okay, I can confirm, with complete certainty, that Ryan is returning to American Idol,” she said with a big grins to screams and clapping from the audience. Ryan said she’s not joking!

How awesome is that? Ryan hosted American Idol for 14 years — 15 seasons — until it sadly ended in 2016. Now, the show that he helped make famous is back with him at the helm. He’s making dreams come true! He recently joined Live! with Kelly Ripa, but while rumors swirled that she was worried he’d get caught up in his other obligations, she actually beamed on the show when the news came out of the revival, basically begging him to return.

“So much of American Idol’s overwhelming success can be attributed to Ryan, whose larger-than-life personality and laudable dedication to creating quality entertainment has made him a true master of his craft,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “His talent is limitless, and I can’t think of a more appropriate person to honor the Idol legacy as it takes on new life than the man who has been there through it all.”

Since there have been so many incredible talents to come out of American Idol, many reports claimed one of the past winners would return. One person that’s definitely not returning is Simon Cowell. “I was asked to do it. I have no interest. My memories are when we first started,” the ex-judge told Extra on May 11. “It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that. Last time I watched, it was not the same show, just the same name. I left for a reason and I never regretted that.”

Of course he’s currently a judge on America’s Got Talent, and he won’t be the only one from Idol that’s on a competing show past contestants Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson have both signed on to be coaches on NBC’s The Voice.

