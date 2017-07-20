Riley Curry Celebrates 5th Birthday With Adorable Unicorn Tea Party — See The Magical Pics

Riley Curry got the princess treatment on her 5th b-day! Celebrating her big day with a sweet unicorn bash, Steph Curry’s daughter thought of everything from a bounce house to a massive cake. See the fun pics!

Riley Curry turned five years old on July 19, and on the same day she had a super cute party that was ALMOST as sweet as she is! Ringing in her fifth year with loads of pink, tons of balloons, and even a unicorn treats, the adorable NBA-press-conference-scene-stealer had us ALL wishing we had scored an invite. Riley’s mom, Ayesha Curry, 28, took to Snapchat to share snapshots from her and her NBA star hubby Steph Curry‘s, 29, daughter’s pastel-colored soiree. In one clip, the mom of two pans over the party area before the festivities have begun. She reveals a unicorn bounce house, a tea party setting with unicorn plates, and all sorts of colorful balloons — including gold ones that spell out “Happy Birthday Riley!”

Ayesha also records Riley, who’s proudly sporting a pink tutu dress and a tiara, excitingly checking out the decor for her tea party. In another Snap, the birthday girl’s little sis, Ryan Curry, 2, can be seen rocking a tiny unicorn horn headband. How cute is that? Riley’s unicorn-themed bash even featured a gorgeous — and yummy — looking unicorn cake as well as “magical drinks,” including “unicorn water,” which was really just raspberry peach lemonade with a splash of grenadine. Click here to see other famous celebs’ kids’ birthday parties.

Aside from sharing their little girl’s party with her followers, Ayesha also posted a selfie with Steph, writing over it, “Parents of a 2 and 5-year-old.” Over another pic she wrote, “I can’t believe Ry Ry is 5 today!!!” Earlier in the day, the NBA champ posted his own tribute to his first child, uploading a precious photo of Riley on Instagram, and captioning it with a heartfelt message.

“Five years ago you changed our world! Couldn’t have imagined a more ferocious, creative, confident, joyous, caring and spontaneous little girl to call my daughter,” Steph gushed. “Love everything about you! And even though daddy still struggles to do your hair, the responsibility as your father stays front and center for me every single day! #Unicorn #RyRy #5#podiumgame.” Aw!

