Kirk Frost & Rasheeda: She Desperately Wants To Believe Alleged Love Child Is Not His

Kirk Frost, 48, refused to reveal the results of his DNA test on the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion specials, keeping it a mystery whether or not he fathered a child with Jasmine Washington, 27. Rasheeda, 35, has stuck by his side for nearly two decades, so the scandal has been nothing short of heartbreaking for her. “Rasheeda should be able to see through his excuses but with Kirk she never sees clearly,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At the end of the day, she wants so badly to believe him. She still can’t wrap her head around him having a baby behind her back, she just can’t accept that he would lie to her that way.”

Fans nearly lost their minds after watching the entirety of season six in anticipation, only to find out that Kirk wasn’t going to reveal the results. “I damn sure wasn’t going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key…don’t try to set [me] up,” he explained during part one of the reunion. “Your using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That’s f**ked up,” Kirk added. He looked heartbroken over causing his wife of 17 years so much stress, after she stuck by his side and raised two beautiful children with him. He said, “I love Rasheeda to death. That is my soulmate. When you get yourself in a situation, you just get there. I just pray that it gets better.”

Despite the extremely tough situation, Rasheeda took the high road and revealed that she would let Jasmine’s young son Kannon get to know their boys, Ky, 16, and Karter, three — if Kirk really is the father. “I think that would only be the right thing to do,” Rasheeda admitted. “That child, when he gets older and looks back and sees how dumb his mama is…Nothing the baby can do about it. I wouldn’t do that. That’s not the type of woman I am.”

