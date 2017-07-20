R. Kelly: New Report Says Alleged ‘Captives’ Are Showered With Gifts & Free To Leave

An insider has come forward to challenge the accusations that R. Kelly is holding several beautiful young women captive. The source says these girls are just used to the good life!

R. Kelly, 50, found himself in hot water on July 17 when allegations surfaced that the R&B crooner was keeping a harem of women under lock and key! The family of one of these girls has likened the treatment to a cult, saying the hitmaker is extremely controlling and psychologically manipulative with the women he’s supporting. However, an insider has come forward to share that these girls are not captives. They can come and go as they please, which has included out-of-state trips! Moreover, the source says these girls want for nothing! Peruse pics of the R&B legend right here!

One of the aforementioned girls, this one age 20, met the singer backstage at a meet and greet, according to TMZ‘s source. They stayed in contact and six months later, R. Kelly asked her to move in with him and she accepted. Since then, she’s been living at the singer’s Georgia and Illinois homes. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t allowed to leave. She’s flown home to visit family on multiple occasions. Not only that, the singer has sent her on Beverly Hills shopping sprees and is constantly giving her gifts like handbags, lingerie and spa trips! R. Kelly has even declared that he wants to “shower them in luxury.” This certainly doesn’t sound like living in captivity!

However, the insider did share that the singer does take their away smartphones and believes R. Kelly has a “calculating, methodical process to groom naive girls.” Overall, this new source’s version definitely jives with Joycelyn Savage, whose parents’ emotional press conference kicked-started this controversy. “I’m in a happy place with my life and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that,” she reported to TMZ via Facetime. “I just want my parents and everyone else to know that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at. Everything is okay with me.” So…which is it? Are these girls getting brainwashed or are they addicted to the high life that the singer has been providing for them?!

HollywoodLifers, who do you believe? The singer’s source or the girl’s family? Let us know!