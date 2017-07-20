This is way too cute! Leaving Poland on her family’s Royal Tour, Princess Charlotte said goodbye in Warsaw with her 1st curtsy — and of course the entire world ‘aww’d’ in unison! You’ll love this adorable video.

Princess Charlotte, 2, totally made our hearts melt during the Poland Royal Tour when she decided to debut her curtsy in front of the cameras — much to the delight of the entire world! As she, her older brother Prince George, 3, her mom Kate Middleton, 35, and her dad Prince William, 35, departed Warsaw on July 19, the princess delivered the teeniest, tiniest royal farewell to some Polish dignitaries, and the moment was beyond precious. It happened right before the family of four boarded the plane for Berlin, and after Kate provided some light encouragement. Clearly Charlotte is already a pro at her royal duties!

Curtsying isn’t the only thing Charlotte’s been practicing though. She’s also been working on her royal wave, cheerfully greeting cameras and officials throughout the Royal’s official visits in Poland and Germany. George, on the other hand, has appeared much more shy and reserved. In fact, the little Prince, who’ll be turning four on July 22, seemed to be in need of a nap as he rubbed his eyes and fidgeted while his dad spoke to the welcoming committee at the Berlin Tegel Airport. Meanwhile, Charlotte was busy shaking hands with a defence attaché and graciously accepting a miniature bouquet of flowers. Click to see more pics from the Royals’ Tour in Europe.

Looks like the toddler is already getting a head start on mastering the art of international diplomacy! On the way onto the plane while departing Warsaw, Charlotte was determined to walk up the jet steps all by herself. And while she did succeed, she ended up tripping once she reached the top. It seems she was trying to keep up with her big brother who raced up the steps. Either way though, the cutie couldn’t look sweeter during this official family trip. We can’t wait to see more pics!

Adorable Princess Charlotte pic.twitter.com/QL5I01HhxC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 19, 2017

