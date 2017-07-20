O.J. Simpson Granted Parole After Serving Nearly 9 Years In Prison For Armed Robbery

O.J. Simpson is going to be a free man after spending the last eight and a half years behind bars for armed robbery. He was granted parole after a dramatic hearing on July 20, and we’ve got the details.

After almost nine years in prison, O.J. Simpson, 70, is going to walk away a free man. Four members of the Nevada Board of Parole decided that inmate No. 1027820 at Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Facility has served enough time of his 33-year armed robbery sentence. The members had to unanimously agree upon their decision, whether or not it would grant “The Juice” his freedom or send him back to prison. After a private meeting where they deliberated, the four members came out to declare: it is time for the former NFL great to return to society.

The Juice appeared via video from Lovelock where he answered questions about his prior conviction history, his time in prison, and how he has participated in programming to become a model prisoner. He even went into details about the 2007 armed robbery. The “memorabilia” involved in the heist, according to O.J, included family pictures, “my mother’s albums,” and other personal items. “I just want[ed] my property,” O.J. said. As for the gentleman who was armed during the robbery, O.J. said it was a member of a security firm. The former NFL star swore that he would never instruct a man to pull a gun “on anybody. … I would never do that.” The main issue facing O.J.’s parole is how this crime — which included a “deadly weapon” — classified him as a risk.

O.J.’s daughter, Arnelle Simpson, 48, spoke on behalf of the Simpson family to express “the true character of my father.” While holding back tears, Arnelle said that she and her family went through “an ordeal” over the past nine years, and that her father was her “best friend…my rock.” She pleaded with the parole board to grant her father freedom. “My dad took the wrong approach” in the robbery, according to Arnelle. “He made the wrong decision at the wrong time.”

Are you humbled by this incarceration? "Oh yes, for sure… I wish it would have never happened." #OJSimpsonParole https://t.co/WTWBfU6k68 pic.twitter.com/ansAZZgXAT — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 20, 2017

Of all of the programs you've completed, what' the most significant? "The alternative to violence.” #OJSimpsonParole https://t.co/WTWBfU6k68 pic.twitter.com/ipIrbpSHrp — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 20, 2017

"We just want him to come home" – OJ Simpson's daughter Arnelle pleas with his parole board #OJSimpsonparole pic.twitter.com/LteIVwLgdu — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 20, 2017

At O.J.’s last parole hearing in 2013, he had a bit of good news as the board granted him parole on five of his twelve counts, including one burglary count, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery. However they kept the use of a deadly weapon count and others which left him behind bars for the last four years. The 70-year-old could get out from behind bars as early as Oct. 1, although authorities don’t have to announce the exact date that he will walk free. If the media frenzy behind his parole hearing was any indication, they may keep his release on the down low to avoid a total circus!

He was arrested back in 2007 when he and five other men burst into a Las Vegas hotel room and robbed two sports memorabilia collectors at gunpoint. O.J. claimed he was only taking back stolen property of his that included footballs, awards, and pics of his kids. He said that he didn’t know his cohorts were going to bring guns, but a judge found otherwise and in 2008 sentenced him to 33 years in prison. Many found that to be sweet justice after he was acquitted of the 1994 double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

