NYC Nanny Admitted To Killing 2 Small Krim Family Kids With Knives, Charges Prosecutor

The nanny charged with murdering 2 kids, 6 & 2, back in 2012, allegedly confessed from the hospital that she committed the heinous crimes! A former NYC prosecutor testified to her admittance in a shocking turn of events.

Yoselyn Ortega, 55, was charged with murdering two of the children she nannied, LuLu Krim, 6, and Leo Krim, 2, in October 2012. She even confessed to the horrific crimes on Halloween in 2012, which came to light during a pretrial hearing on July 18, 2017. Unable to speak because she was on a ventilator, she pointed at a chart to indicate yes and no to questions from investigators, a former assistant district attorney testified. She even confessed to using two knives for the killings! Click here to see pics of devastating deaths from 2017.

“She admitted that she had killed the kids, that she had used two knives,” ex-Assistant Director Attorney Gregory Ledonne said at a hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court. The hearing was held to determine the admissibility of Yoselyn’s post-arrest statements. “I think once on the boy, more than twice on the girl,” he added. “She indicated she was mad at the mom.” This particular hearing is needed because a defense lawyer, Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg, asked Justice Gregory Carro to throw out several statements made by the nanny to authorities.

She’s arguing that prosecutors ignored requests from a defense lawyer hired by Yoselyn’s family that she not be interviewed without him present. Valerie also believes Yoselyn was too sick and too impaired by drugs to waive her right to a lawyer — let alone be able to answer questions accurately. Either way though, Gregory claims Yoselyn communicated that she did in fact murder the two young Krim children.

Marina Krim, LuLu and Leo’s mother, arrived home after picking up her other child from swim lessons, to find her children stabbed to death in the bathtub. Marina, according to prosecutors, opened the bathroom door and saw the grisly scene as Yoselyn plunged a knife into her own neck, which is why she ended up in the hospital. The defense lawyer is reportedly planning on an insanity defense, as Yoselyn has been examined by forensic psychiatrists from each side. And if her confession statements end up being thrown out on constitutional grounds, it would make it significantly more difficult to prove that she did in fact have a rational motive in killing the children.

“I had to do everything and take care of the kids,” Yoselyn said, according to a recap Assistant District Attorney Stuart Silberg read. “I worked as babysitter only and she wanted me to do everything. She wanted five hours of cleaning every week.”

