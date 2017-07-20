Neck Deep Reveals Tragic Inspiration Behind Upcoming Album ‘The Peace & The Panic’

Neck Deep is making moves this summer! With their new album ‘The Peace and The Panic’ due to drop Aug. 18, 2017 , and having a new single featured on Amazon’s ‘Smashes of Summer’ playlist, this year has been anything but dull for the British pop-punk band.

Neck Deep’s The Peace and the Panic expresses themes of loss and depression which is conveyed beautifully through their lyrics. Frontman Ben Barlow and bassist Fil Thorpe-Evans unfortunately experienced a tragic loss when both of their fathers passed away while on tour, which influenced the emotional album heavily. The work’s hard-hitting lyrics convey emotions a lot of people feel during a time of loss which is extremely relatable, and you can really tell the band poured every ounce of themselves into this album.

On a lighter note, Amazon has created a ‘Smashes of Summer 2K17’ playlist which includes the band’s new single “Where Do We Go When We Go.” The playlist also features top artists like DJ Khalid, Miley Cyrus, and Drake! In addition, the song has been played on KROQ and Sirius XM Alt Nation which is absolutely huge for the band. Neck Deep is considered one of the most successful British bands in the history of their genre and also one of the youngest! So far the band has completed two full summer tours in addition to Warped Tour. They’ve also gotten to work alongside pop-punk legends like Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, and completed their own tour in 2016 which brought them to 15 countries in four months and selling in excess of 52,000 tickets!

The pop punk band released three singles “Where Do We Go When We Go,” “Motion Sickness,” and “Happy Judgement Day” which can be found on Hopeless Records Youtube page.

So Hollywoodlifers, will you be getting Neck Deep’s new album The Peace and the Panic on August 18th? Let us know below!