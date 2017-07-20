Naturi Naughton is a proud mama! The ‘Power’ star gave birth to her baby on July 19! Was the little bundle of joy a boy or a girl?

Congratulations to Naturi Naughton on having a precious little girl! The 33 year-old and her longtime boyfriend Ben couldn’t be happier. “This is the best experience of my life!” Naturi told Us Weekly in a statement. “Myself and Benjamin are so honored and happy to welcome this beautiful girl into the world!” Their new arrival was born at 8:48 pm on Wednesday, July 19 and weighed in at 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

Naturi celebrated her baby shower on May 10 and it was totally a star-studded affair. Her Power costar and buddy La La Anthony turned up to the party at the luxurious Dazzler in downtown Brooklyn. We totally loved her “It Takes A Village To Raise A Child” theme! The mommy-to-be had a total blast surrounded by all her loved ones. “It felt like a royal celebration filled with loving family and friends, amazing food, gorgeous cake, colorful sweets and fun party music,” she told PEOPLE. “We danced and turned all the way up!”

She also revealed that she really liked being pregnant. “I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general,” she told the mag. “Everything seems so much more purposeful.” Even though the baby came as a surprise to Naturi and her BF Ben, they still loved getting everything ready. “The nursery is coming together, and it’s hard to resist all the adorable baby girl clothes out there, so her wardrobe is in full effect!” The happy couple apparently thought the baby was going to be a boy before they found out they had a girl on the way. Naturi admitted she cannot wait to start sporting mommy & me outfits with her little one!

