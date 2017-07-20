Chester Bennington: Linkin Park Singer’s Fellow Musicians Mourn After His Tragic Death

The tragic death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has rocked the music world. His fellow musicians are deep in mourning over the singer, who allegedly committed suicide at the age of 41, and took to Twitter to grieve.

Chester Bennington‘s fans and colleagues sadly learned on July 20 that the Linkin Park frontman died at the too-young age of 41. Chester and his band are beloved; Linkin Park has left an invaluable influence on so many artists and listeners over the years since their breakthrough album, Hybrid Theory, hit shelves in 2000. Chester’s shocking and sudden death is allegedly by suicide. Chester’s death has affected his fellow musicians, from the ones he worked with, to the ones who simply admired him, deeply. They mourned him with heartfelt messages and condolences on Twitter.

Chester, along with band members Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Bob Bourdon and Brad Delson, launched Linkin Park in 1999 (then called Xero) and reached major alt-rock success and fame after Hybrid Theory‘s release. The band has won two Grammy awards, and is best known for dark songs like “Heavy” and “Breaking The Habit”. Their latest album, called One More Light, was released in May 2017. They were currently on tour with Blink-182 for a tour they dubbed “Welcome to Blinkin Park”.

Chester was found unresponsive at his home in Palos Verdes, California, in the early hours of June 20. He allegedly hanged himself. The LA County Coroner’s office confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that they are investigating Chester’s death as a suspected suicide. No further information has been made available at this time. He leaves behind six children and his wife. Linkin Park counts artists like Lupe Fiasco and Nikki Sixx as fans. Nikki heartbreakingly tweeted that he had recently spoken to Chester, who told him that he was happy. Lupe wrote a series of tweets about how important the band was to him and his music. Read those, and more heartfelt tweets from musicians below:

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of Chester from @linkinpark.

Another gifted voice silenced to the spirit in the sky-forever alive in song — Tyson ritteR (@tysonritter) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

Ooooh noooo…😢😢😢😢#CHESTER Damn This really hurts a lot man #LP4EVER — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

#LinkinPark means a lot of things to a lot of people…definitely means a lot to me…condolences to his family and my fellow LP heads…😞😔 — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

We lost another legend R.I.P. Chester Bennington of (linkin park) prayers up for the family so sad — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) July 20, 2017

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Chester’s loved ones during this difficult time.