Julianne Hough, Peta Murgatroyd & 7 More Of The Most Beautiful Brides Of 2017

Wedding season has been totally busy in 2017! So many celebs have gotten married this year, and it’s only July. Take a look at some of the most beautiful brides, including Julianne Hough, Peta Murgatroyd and more.

What was in the water in 2016? It seems like everyone and their mother got engaged last year, and now we’re finally seeing their beautiful weddings! So many celebrities have walked down the aisle this year, and obviously they’ve all been picture-perfect. Scroll through our gallery above to see some of our favorite brides and their gorgeous wedding dresses!

There were not one, but two Dancing With The Stars weddings already this year. Julianne Hough looked amazing when she wed her longtime boyfriend, NHL player Brooks Laich. The DWTS alumni and judge got married at a scenic resort in Idaho in early July, and rocked two different custom Marchesa gowns for the occasion. Plus, she went through three hair and makeup changes. Our favorite look is the classic, strapless dress and long veil she wore to walk down the aisle. Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy also tied the knot! It’s only fitting that someone who looked like the spitting image of Cinderella had her fairytale wedding at an actual castle! Peta and Maksim married in Huntington, NY on July 8, and she looked positively radiant. She wore a ballgown with a huge skirt and bejeweled bodice, with her hair in a ballerina bun topped with a tiara and veil. So lovely!

Miranda Kerr married Snapchat creator Evan Spiegel, and looked positively radiant. The actress rocked a silk ballgown with long sleeves and a high neckline — demure and sexy at the same time. She paired the unadorned dress with an interesting headpiece, somewhere between a flapper crown and a head wrap.

Of course, 2017 brought us a (almost) royal wedding, as well. Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in an intimate ceremony at a small church in the English countryside. While the wedding was modest, her gown was all drama. She rocked a white lace dress with cap sleeves and a high neckline. She paired it with a full veil and a small tiara. Check out more beautiful brides by flipping through our gallery!

