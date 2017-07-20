Meghan McCain Lovingly Supports Dad John After Cancer Diagnosis: He Will Not ‘Surrender’

Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, but according to his daughter, he will not give up the fight! Meghan McCain said her dad is a ‘warrior’ who will battle this disease to the end!

The news that Senator John McCain, 80, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, shook the political world to the very core. However, if anyone was hit hardest by this news, it was his daughter, Meghan McCain. John’s 32-year-old daughter released her own statement after news broke of her father’s diagnosis on July 19, saying that her “father’s illness has affected every one of us in the McCain family. My grandmother, mother, brothers, sister, and I have all endured the shock of the news, and now we live with the anxiety about what comes next.”

“It is an experience familiar to us, given my father’s previous battle with cancer — and it is familiar to the countless American families whose loved ones are also stricken with the tragedy of disease and the inevitability of age,” she said on Twitter, before asking for “prayers of those” who have gone through a similar experience. However, though the chances of someone of John’s age surviving this are grim, Meghan says that her father is not giving into despair.

“It won’t surprise you to learn that in all this the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father,” she said. “He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.”

Meghan ended her statement by saying her father is her “strength, my example, my refuge, my confidante, my teacher, my rock, my hero — my dad.” Her words were echoed by former presidents Barack Obama, 55, and Bill Clinton, 70. Barack said that John McCain is an “American hero [and] one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Bill said that it’s not wise to “bet against John McCain,” while his wife and former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, 69, said that John, Cindy and their children were in her thoughts.

With these heartfelt sentiments, it’s clear as to why some thought President Donald Trump’s statement didn’t really pass the test. While Donald, 70, called John “a fighter,” he ended the message with “get well soon.” The weak sentiment didn’t go over well with voters. Perhaps Trump could hire Meghan to write out his next statement?

Our thoughts continue to be with the McCain family during this heartbreaking time.