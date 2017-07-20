Meek Mill Swears He’s Not Dissing Nicki Minaj Or Drake On His New Album ‘Wins & Losses’

Meek Mill slammed his ex Nicki Minaj on his singles ‘Bag Talk and ‘Save Me,’ but in a July 20 interview, he says his new album isn’t about their breakup at all! WATCH.

Meek Mill, 30, dissed Nicki Minaj, 34, all over his July 4 mixtape Meekend Music II, but in an interview with Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5 radio station about his new album Wins & Losses (July 21), he says it has nothing to do with Nicki, or his beef with Drake, 30, for that matter. “I’m letting the people know how I feel right now,” he said. “I just wanted to give people a real perspective of my life, what we call wins and what we call losses.” Guess he got it all out of his system with the mixtape? Watch the interview above!

“Where we come from, that’s a loss,” the rapper continued. “When you talk L’s and W’s, you get an L, that mean you got life in jail. It’s critical, it ain’t what they talking about, so I wanted to give my perspective on it, let people know what I’ve been through.”

ICYMI, Meek took on his ex with “Bag Talk” from Meekend Music II, calling the “Anaconda” rapper fake (“B*tches changed for the fame, you gotta watch when they phony) as well as on “Save Me,” when he talks about a “b*tch” who drove him “crazy!” “Somebody save me, save me,” Meek sings on the chorus of “Save Me.” “Tryna please a b*tch almost drove me crazy, I was breaking bread with n**gg*s, that was shady, I said I would never change but sh*t done changed me.” Yikes.

Meanwhile, we hear that Nicki is 100% done with Meek. The rapper is “so over” him, as an insider exclusively told us, and even regrets dating him. “She doesn’t know what she was thinking then,” the source shared. That being said, Nicki will likely rise above Meek’s latest diss and not even bother with a response. Then again, stranger things have happened!

