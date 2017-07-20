Mandy Moore Transforms Into Her 66-Year-Old ‘This Is Us’ Character & It’s Breathtaking

Mandy Moore took to Instagram to show off how she turns into her amazing 66-year-old ‘This is Us’ character through the magic of makeup. See the incredible transformation here!

She’s looking radiant in old age! Mandy Moore, 33, posted fascinating videos on her Instagram that gave her followers a taste of how her makeup artists turned her into a believable and beautiful 66-year-old for an episode of This is Us. The behind the scenes clips show Mandy in her makeup chair before and during the impressive session. The caption for the first clip read, “You know what’s happening” and the second clip’s caption read, “Getting older is a lot of work.” The actress and singer didn’t seem at all bothered by looking older through the fictional world of television and showed off her funny mood in the videos which made her makeup artists laugh. See some of the best moments from the second season of This is Us here!

Mandy’s successful drama was recently nominated for 11 Emmy Awards and has been garnering praise since its debut in Sept. 2016. The upcoming highly anticipated second season is set to premiere on NBC on Sept. 26 and due to the strong demand, the series was also already renewed for a third season. The talented cast includes Mandy, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz. Their performances in the heartbreaking storylines, which often include the characters at different ages, have proven that the show can pull at heartstrings in a way not many other shows can.

In addition to filming This is Us, Mandy’s been keeping busy with her singer boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith, 31. The happy couple just celebrated two years together. She was previously married to rocker Ryan Adams, 42, but they separated in Jan. 2015 and finalized their divorce in June 2016. The talented star has been an advocate for various campaigns over the years and took part in the 2017 Women’s March.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Mandy’s transformation? Tell us your opinions here!