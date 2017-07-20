Louis Tomlinson Is Working On A New Band: What This Means For The Future Of One Direction

Louis Tomlinson is hard at work on his solo music, but that’s not all — he’s also been working with Simon Cowell on developing a new girl band. Does this mean Louis is done with One Direction for good?!

Louis Tomlinson, 25, opened up about his new project in a July 18 interview with Noisey, and it sounds so awesome! “I wanted to put this girl band together so I pitched it to Simon [Cowell],” Louis revealed. “Off the back of that, he offered me my own imprint label through Syco [One Direction‘s UK label.] The most important thing for me was that they have to be undeniably great musicians. To me, there’s nothing cooler than seeing a girl own an instrument,” he gushed. Same, Louis!

The former One Directioner also shared that he’s been working on the project for the past two years, and he got the idea after listening to bands like Little Mix and Paramore. “It originally started when I was following Little Mix and I thought they’d go down a more guitar-led route,” Louis explained. “But that whole Paramore vibe in America is so huge, and we found this unbelievably amazing lead singer and a great bassist who were in a band together already, and then we found a guitarist and drummer. It’s early days with the label stuff, but the girls are my first major project and I’m super invested in them.” It sounds like any sort of 1D reunion isn’t at the top of Louis’ agenda, but still, we can’t wait to find out more about this new venture!

A group called Did Alice Call was rumored back in October 2016 to be the girl band Louis is investing in, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Hopefully Louis will give us more details soon!

