Chester Bennington: Linkin Park Released Heartfelt Music Video Minutes Before His Alleged Suicide

Linkin Park debuted an emotional new music video just before frontman Chester Bennington allegedly committed suicide. Watch him in the moving ‘Talking To Myself’ video.

Linkin Park released the “Talking To Myself” music video at 9:01am on July 20 just minutes before Chester Bennington allegedly hung himself. The 41 year-old singer was reportedly found dead in a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County, according to TMZ. The music video showed Chester at his best as he performed in front of thousands. The singer was famous for his powerful voice and his magnetic stage presence. The music video showed Chester and the band at concerts, on the road, and in the recording studio. It was heartbreaking to see Chester giving his all to the crowds.

The singer struggled with alcohol and drug abuse over the years and he had been dealing with the tragic suicide of his friend Chris Cornell. The day Chester allegedly killed himself would have been the Soundgarden frontman’s 53rd birthday. “Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept,” Chester wrote on Facebook after hearing about Chris’ death. “I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family.” Chester even gave a heartfelt eulogy at Chris’ memorial service on May 26.

Linkin Park had been on their One More Light World Tour when Chester allegedly passed. The band was on a break in between traveling. They had started in May 2017 and were scheduled to visit over 50 countries. Linkin Park had a few upcoming dates stateside including an appearance on James Corden‘s “Carpool Karaoke.” They were also about to do two massive joint concerts with Blink-182 called “Welcome To Blinkin Park” in New York City and Hershey Park on July 28 and 30.

HollywoodLifers, offer your thoughts and condolences to Chester’s family and friends in the comments below.