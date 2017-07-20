This is so touching! Chester Bennington was a central member of Linkin Park, so of course his bandmates had to show their love for him after his untimely death on July 20. See their sweet tribute to the rocker, here.

Chester Bennington was the voice behind epic hits like “Numb,” “Crawling,” and “In The End.” Sadly, he passed away from an alleged suicide on July 20. Of course, his Linkin Park bandmates were some of his closest friends in the world, so they honored him on Instagram after his death. Scroll down to see their touching tribute. Click here for more pics of Chester.

To honor their former frontman, Linkin Park posted a powerful memory of the singer. In the haunting photo, he’s singing his heart out while surrounded by fans. The audience looks like a sea of lights, and he is the illuminated focal point: inspiring them and being inspired by them. We think the photo is the perfect way to memorialize the late singer after his untimely death.

Unfortunately, Chester’s bandmates were among the first to learn of his death, and in a terribly tragic way. The group was supposed to have a photo shoot on July 20, and when one of Chester’s peers arrived at his house to pick him up, they allegedly learned that his housekeeper found him hanging lifeless. We can’t even imagine how shocking and painful that must have been! We’re just happy to know how much his bandmates cared about him!

