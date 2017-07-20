La La Anthony Reveals Why She Went Topless For ‘Power’ & If She Told Carmelo About Racy Scene

La La Anthony is looking flawless, happy and living up her single life since separating from her hubs Carmelo Anthony. The ‘Power’ star recently had a racy, nude scene in the show and reveals whether her estranged ex was warned about the steamy episode.

La La Anthony, 38, sat down for her most candid interview since splitting with her husband of 13 years, Carmelo Anthony. Speaking with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM, La LA opened up about why she decided to go topless on her hit show Power, and revealed whether Carmelo was prepared in advance for the sexy episode. “Let’s start with the sex scene. That was done eight months ago. I was in Italy when it aired, I’m glad I wasn’t as aware of all the talk that happened,” she began, referring to the insane backlash she received after the July 16th episode. “First of all, the problem is people don’t know how to separate La La from LaKeisha. That’s my character on Power, my character on Power is currently in a relationship with Tommy (Joseph Sikora). When you’re in a relationship with someone, you have sex with them. You take your top off, you don’t have sex fully clothed – 50 [Cent] showed his stuff! At some point, it’s gonna come to everybody. I’m no different. I’m an actor.” Yaaaas, queen! Still, everyone couldn’t help but wonder what La La’s estranged hubs thought of the raunchiest scene of her career.

“So, when it was going on, you sit down, have a discussion with the person you’re with and say, ‘Hey, this is what’s coming up in the script. I want to make sure you’re comfortable with it. I want it to be done as tastefully as I can,'” La La admitted. The conversation with Carmelo was held prior to the couple’s split in April 2017, when the New York Knicks star was accused of allegedly getting his mistress pregnant. The green-eyed beauty admitted she hasn’t spoke to Carmelo about the racy scene since their first conversation, saying, “I try not to bring it up.”

Moving on to the status of her and Melo’s marriage, La La reiterated that she was not planning to divorce him, but they were taking needed time apart. “He’s my best friend,” she said. “When you’re with someone for 13 years since they were 19 years old, and you have a 10 year-old child, you’d hope that you guys would be cool. We are the best of friends.” Still, evident in her amazing Instagrams, La La is totally enjoying the “single” life. The actress just returned from an incredible, beach-filled excursion in Italy, and acknowledged that she’s “having a good time.” “Hell, I been through a lot,” she laughed. “I’m just enjoying it, having fun, and just really happy about where my life is right now.” We’re so happy for you La La!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about La La Anthony’s topless Power scene? Let us know!