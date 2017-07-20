Kylie Jenner Stars In Sexy New PUMA Velvet Rope Collection Campaign — See Pics

Kylie Jenner is the face of the new PUMA Velvet Rope Collection campaign & she looks incredible in the sporty photoshoot. Kylie flaunts her amazing body in sports bras & bodysuits & you have to see the amazing pics!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is unstoppable! She has been announced as the face of a bunch of new campaigns recently and her latest campaign is one of our favorites. Kylie is the star of the new PUMA Velvet Rope Collection, alongside the New York City Ballet dancers, and she looks amazing in the sporty shoot which features her flaunting her toned body in a slew of sports bras, one-pieces and short shorts. What do you guys think of her new PUMA campaign?

Kylie looks flawless in the campaign photos and she flaunts her toned legs in a one-piece bodysuit and is even featured hanging from a rope, flaunting her toned abs in a tiny sports bra and leggings. Aside from Kylie looking amazing in the campaign, we actually love the idea behind this season’s collection which “began with the idea of the Velvet Rope, that dividing line between the queue and the party. You can choose to wait. Or you can choose to stand out and own the moment with a confidence that radiates and commands.”

We could not think of a more perfect person to front the campaign, considering it’s all about “the velvet rope” at a party! The brand agrees, stating, “Embodying the Velvet Rope attitude with a ‘DO YOU’ essence is Kylie Jenner, along with Olivia Boisson, Mimi Staker, Emilie Gerrity, Meagan Mann and Unity Phelan of the New York City Ballet. This season’s collection features inspiring pieces for women to wear while boldly breaking the rules and following their instincts to find their best selves.”

What do you guys think of Kylie’s new PUMA campaign — do you love it? The Autumn-Winter 2017 Velvet Rope Collection drops on PUMA.com, PUMA Stores and retailer worldwide starting July 27th, 2017.