Kris Jenner: Did She Get A Brazilian Butt Lift To Get A Bigger Booty? Plastic Surgeon Speaks

Kris Jenner’s daughters are known for their famous butts, and now their mama is suddenly sporting one that just as large and perky. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details from a top plastic surgeon on if she’s had a Brazilian butt lift.

Maybe Kris Jenner is a little jealous of how much attention her daughters’ massive behinds get, because lately the momager has been sporting a much larger and higher badonkadonk than usual. The 61-year-old has tongues wagging on if she’s gone under the knife or using some kind of enhancements because there’s no mistaking that her butt has noticeably changed. “Unless she is wearing a pair of those fake booty boosting panties it looks clear she’s had some augmentation. From that stand point it looks like she’s done some degree of Brazillian butt lift,” top plastic surgeon and Founder of F.A.C.E. of Beverly Hills Dr. McCoy Moretz tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“What is known as a Brazilian butt lift involves liposuction and then fat injections into her backside. You have to get the fat from somewhere so it’s typical done in conjunction with lipo-sculpting or liposuction somewhere on the body to obtain the fat to then transfer into the behind. Kris could very well have had some body contouring using liposuction on her torso and then fat transfer to her buttocks,” Dr. Moretz adds. Well that sounds like a win-win! Getting fat removed from the midsection for a flatter tummy and then using it to get a perkier butt! CLICK HERE TO SEE KRIS’ LARGER BUTT.

Another top doc concurs. “Kris Jenner always looked flawless. Recently she definitely looks more bootylicious .To enhance her buttock, she might have used either the liposuctioned fat from the other body parts and had a fat transfer to the buttock known as the Brazilian butt lift or gluteal enhancement with help of semipermanent or permanent fillers. Lets not jump in to conclusions, but her frame looked much smaller before,” Dr. Zara from Cosmetic Rejuvination Medical Center in West Hollywood tells us.