Kirk Frost: Why He Faces Jail Time If He Doesn’t Take A Paternity Test — Lawyer Speaks

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kirk Frost is STILL refusing to take a paternity test to determine if he’s the father of Jasmine Washington’s baby. We’ve got new details on how he’s risking jail time by not providing his DNA.

For months now Jasmine Washington has been demanding that Kirk Frost, 48, man up and take a paternity test to prove he’s the father of her nearly one-year-old son Kannon. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been dodging giving up his DNA, even though his wife Rasheeda, 35, has said that if the baby turns out to be his, she would stay with him. If the 27-year-old gets a court order to forcing Kirk to take the test and he still refuses, the reality star could end up behind bars! “If Kirk has been court ordered to submit to a paternity test and fails to do so, the court may hold him in contempt, order him to pay attorney’s fees and possibly even incarcerate him until he complies and takes the test,” high-powered family law attorney Randall Kessler tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Avoiding jail would be a pretty big incentive to finally giving in to Jasmine’s request. If he finally complies, Randall tells us, “After the test has been taken it’s likely that the lab will send the results to Jasmine as she is an interested party. She could have the results fairly quickly in less than 30 days unless there is an objection by the other party, in which case she can subpoena the results from the lab. Sometimes the court specifies a lab where the DNA test has to be taken, but what is most common is that the parties involved will agree on a specific lab.” See Kirk’s shocking text messages during his alleged affair with Jasmine here!

The “Who’s the daddy” storyline played a HUGE part in L&HH‘s sixth season, as fans were so invested in waiting to see if Kirk was the father of Jasmine’s baby. Viewers watched as it caused so much heartbreak and deep discussions with his wife of 18 years Rasheeda. At first she didn’t believe it, but by the end of the season she assured him that if the baby is his, she would allow her two kids with Kirk to get to know Kannon.

On the June 12 episode of the show, Kirk promised to take the DNA test because he had new reason to believe he wasn’t the daddy, so everyone expected the results would be revealed on the reunion show. Fans completely flipped out when it turned out that he never made good on the promise. It was a payoff viewers been waiting for all season after getting invested in the plotline, and they had the rug ripped out from under them when Kirk still refused to find out whether or not he’s Kannon’s dad.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk would finally take the DNA test if it meant avoiding jail time?