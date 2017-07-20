Kirk Frost: Outrageous Excuse He Gave Rasheeda For Not Producing Lovechild DNA Results

Kirk Frost has given Rasheeda some really flimsy excuses for not revealing his paternity test results, her friend told us EXCLUSIVELY. Rasheeda is baffled that he would stall this much!

Kirk Frost, 49, and wife Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 35, are still going through the ups and downs of his paternity drama with Jasmine Washington, 38. After months of back and forth, Kirk finally agreed to take a DNA test to determine if he’s the father of Jasmine’s baby. The results are finally in! But Kirk’s not producing the goods! Rasheeda’s starting to lose her patience that was already wearing really thin. Kirk’s stalling, and he’s stalling hard.

“Rasheeda can’t understand why Kirk isn’t producing the DNA test results,” her friend told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants the receipts almost as much as Jasmine. She wants the whole truth once and for all, but Kurt is still stalling. He’s given her all sorts of crazy reasons, including saying the results got lost in the mail. Rasheeda should be able to see through his excuses but with Kirk she never sees clearly. At the end of the day she wants so badly to believe him and that clouds her judgement. She still can’t wrap her head around him having a baby behind her back, she just can’t accept that he would lie to her that way.”

Poor Rasheeda! Of course she wants the results as much as Jasmine does! Her husband may or may not have had a baby with another woman while they were married. That’s a huge deal. Kirk does have a reason why he’s giving her so many excuses. The Love & Hip Hop star is terrified that he’ll lose Rasheeda over the results. He doesn’t even want to look at them! A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kirk doesn’t seem to understand that he can’t run away from this problem. He just wants Rasheeda back so badly that he’s blinded by it.

