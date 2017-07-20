Kim Kardashian Takes A Quiz To Find Out What Kind Of Mom She Is & Got Chrissy Teigen, Not Herself

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to hilariously share that after taking an online personality quiz, she got the surprising result of Chrissy Teigen instead of herself. See her funny tweet here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, decided to take an internet quiz to see what kind of a mom she is and instead of getting her own name as the result, she got none other than Chrissy Teigen! The mother of two shared a snapshot of her ironic result on Twitter with a caption that read, “Wait I got @chrissyteigen.” The description for the result explains that she’s the life of the party, always says what’s on her mind, has a huge heart, and a great fashion sense. Sounds like Kim to us! Chrissy has yet to comment on Kim’s post but we’re thinking she’d find it pretty hilarious too. See some of Kim’s sweetest moments with her family here!

Kim’s been very active on social media lately whether it be slamming back at criticism or sharing fun posts such as this one. It seems she’s always being called out for something, especially in situations with her kids, North and Saint West. She defended herself after being accused of making North wear a corset by posting a video of the dress proving it was just made to look like one. She also set the record straight on cocaine drug rumors after the design of a marble table in the background of one of her social media videos resembled a white powdery substance. Her quiz result and pal, Chrissy, stuck up for Kim by tweeting her own sarcastic response about the allegations asking “what kind of coke head lines up the drugs and just doesn’t do them.”

When she’s not active on the internet, Kim’s been turning heads out in public with her recent choices of provocative styles. She continued the braless trend when she stepped out in a sexy sheer dress that exposed her cleavage, and she’s been known to strut her stuff in summer bikinis, especially on vacations with husband Kanye West, 40. Like Chrissy, her post-birth hot bod continues to be an inspiration for ladies around the globe. It looks like her similarities with the wife of John Legend aren’t just limited to personality!

