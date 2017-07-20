Khloe Kardashian Being Harassed By O.J. Fans Calling Him Her ‘Dad’ On Instagram

Poor Khloe Kardashian. After O.J. Simpson was granted parole on July 20, people started harassing her on Instagram, saying her ‘dad’ would be coming home soon. See the messages here!

Could O.J. Simpson be Khloe Kardashian‘s father? That’s still up for debate, but after he was shockingly granted parole on July 20 — after serving nearly nine years in prison for armed robbery — fans took to Instagram to harass the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star about her “dad” finally heading home. And no, we’re not kidding. Messages like “Uh-oh your daddy coming home” were posted under pics on Khloe’s Instagram account, according to The Shade Room. And that’s not all. Others said, “O.J. is ready to see you,” “Your fathers coming home,” and “Get him the 2018 Bronco to skirttt off in.”

Upon our own digging, we found comments like “her and OJ got the same facial features,” “Congrats your daddy got paroled 🎉🎉,” and “I’m so happy for you!! I bet your whole family was happy when daddy was being released on parole 🙊🙊.” Fortunately, some of her fans came to her defense. For instance, one Instagram follower said, “Her dad is deceased. What your doing isn’t cool or funny. It’s bullying. Since when is it cool for adult to bully over IG?” Obviously, this person was referring to Khloe’s alleged birth father, Robert Kardashian.

As you’ll recall, it’s been rumored that O.J. Simpson is Khloe’s biological father, as he was good friends with both her father and mother, Kris Jenner, before he was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, in 1996, however, she’s poked fun at the theory in the past. When someone once told her she oddly looked “white” in a photo, she responded, “I don’t know… Some days I’m O.J.’s daughter. Others I’m Roberts daughter.” At least she has a good sense of humor about it, right?

