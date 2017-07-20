Monique: Sexy Pics Of The Woman Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheated With Revealed

This girl’s social media page is about to blow up. Monique, the woman Kevin Hart allegedly cheated with in Miami, has hundreds of sexy photos on Instagram. Is she prettier than Eniko Parrish though?

People always say that if you’re going to cheat, it better be with someone insanely hot. Monique is without a doubt a stunning woman — but did Kevin Hart, 38, make a huge mistake by allegedly cozying up to her in Miami? All of this supposedly happening while Eniko Parrish, 32, the comedian’s pregnant wife, was at home alone in LA. The women do share some physical qualities. They’re both brunettes with killer bodies and have that sultry look going on. Like Eniko, who moved from Boston to the City Of Angels to pursue singing, Monique has a passion for music as some of her photos take place inside a recording studio. She also has a SoundCloud account under the name HeresMomo.

Over the past 24 hours, fans of the married couple have trolled Monique’s page with hateful comments about karma. Nasty names like “hoe,” “b*tch,” and “slut” have all been used to describe her. This reminds us of the Rachel Roy situation when everyone was convinced that JAY-Z cheated on Beyonce with her. It took MONTHS for followers to back off the designer’s page, which was plagued with bee and lemon emojis as well as terrifying death threats. Rachel quickly disabled the comment section and eventually made her Instagram completely private so strangers couldn’t follow her. How long do you think it’ll take Monique to do the same?

Whether or not she meant to be the talk of the town, Monique has found herself in quite the uncomfortable situation following a viral video from July 19. The clip allegedly shows her and the Get Hard actor cuddling in the front seat of a Lexus at 5AM. It took no time at all for reporters to identify her, according to MediaTakeOut, and now, Monique has suddenly become the new Becky!

