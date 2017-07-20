Why Kevin Hart Isn’t Worried About The Cheating Rumors – He Wouldn’t Make Same Mistake

Despite the swirling rumors of infidelity, our source EXCLUSIVELY says Kevin Hart isn’t even sweating the headlines! Adding that he has ‘learned his lesson’!

Although the cheating controversy continues to surround Kevin Hart, 38, including photos emerging of the gorgeous woman he allegedly got intimate with, the comedian remains unbothered by the hearsay! Our insider says the lovable funnyman is laughing off the gossip and worrying about being a good daddy when his third child arrives! “Kevin is not worried at all about the cheating rumors,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He learned his lesson a long time ago and is very faithful to his wife. He is determined to not make the same mistake twice.” Awww! Take a peek at Kevin and his lovely wife Enika Parrish through the years right here!

The insider went on to explain that Kevin’s constantly goofing around with friends and people in the entertainment industry. And if captured in a certain (literal or figurative) light, lots of moments could look suspicious but that’s just not the case here! “He has lots of friends and business associates and any interaction with any of them, when taken out of context, can look suspicious. He is in love with his wife and is looking forward to his new baby on the way,” the source said. “He is focusing on himself, work, and his family. Kevin thinks the rumors are funny and is writing new material about the silly incident.”

Dying to see this episode turned into a part of his act? You’re not alone! Back late 2012, Kevin actually addressed the cheating scandal in his first marriage to Torrei Hart in his special Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain. Except that time, he actually admitted to cheating, arguing the mistake led to a lot of personal growth. Whereas this time, he’s just responding to the wild rumors. We’re betting it’s gonna be hilarious!

