Kevin Hart Tries To Shut Down Cheating Allegations By Sharing What Really Happened In Miami

Kevin Hart totally slammed reports he cheated on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish in a new interview! What was his explanation for that video of him getting cozy with a woman in Miami?

Kevin Hart didn’t cheated on Eniko Parrish because he was in bed early! At least that’s what the 38 year-old comedian told Entertainment Tonight on July 20. “It’s absolutely not true,” he explained to ET‘s Kevin Frazier. “It’s Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early.” The Get Hard actor raised some serious eyebrows when a video of him getting close with a stunning brunette – allegedly a Miami singer named Monique – at 5 am in the back of a Lexus luxury car. We don’t know about Miami standards of partying, but 5am sounds plenty late to us! Rumors flew that Kevin had been up to no good, but he’s been shooting them down.

He already clapped back at the allegations with an epic Instagram post on July 19. “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS,” Kevin captioned a meme of himself cracking up. “Live laugh love. SMDH,” he added. Kevin’s wife Eniko chose to ignore the wild rumors too and instead has been focusing on her growing baby bump. “I’m still in the gym 3-5 days a week and I feel GREAT! The BBBs got a little bigger,” the expecting mom wrote on her Instagram on July 20. “Boobs, Butt & Belly of course but I’ll take it! Thanks little guy!”

Fans have been worried because Kevin has admitted that he cheated on his first wife Torrei Hart before they split in 2011. “I f–ked up,” he told audiences during his Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain standup routine. “Do I think cheating was the problem [in my marriage]? No,” he said. “Cheating was not the problem; Lying about cheating was the problem.” Kevin had two kids with Torrei before their breakup named Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9. He revealed that even though things didn’t work out with his ex wife, they’re still co-parents and “friends.”

HollywoodLifers, do you buy Kevin’s story? Do you think he and Eniko will stay together?