Kate Middleton is continuing her Royal Tour & she’s officially arrived in Germany with Prince William, looking incredible. She rocked a gorgeous off-the-shoulder red gown & you have to see all of her outfits on tour!

Ever since Kate Middleton, 35, arrived in Poland for the Royal Tour, she has been looking absolutely incredible in a bunch of different outfits. The Royal Family has officially arrived in Germany on July 19th and Kate has already rocked a bunch of different outfits but one of our all time favorites is her stunning red off-the-shoulder gown that she wore to the Queen’s Birthday Garden Party at the British Ambassador’s Reception in Berlin, Germany. What did you guys think of her outfits?

So far, on this Royal Tour, The Duchess of Cambridge has been rocking a slew of bright and bold colors. She kicked off the tour in her gorgeous cobalt blue Catherine Walker flared coat, and now this gorgeous red frock. Kate went with her favorite designer when she donned this red Alexander McQueen maxi dress with a trend off-the-shoulder neckline and a cinched in waist, showing off her svelte frame. The rest of the maxi flowed out into a ruffled hem and she topped her look off with nude strappy sandals.

While we usually see Kate in gorgeous outfits, they’re usually sophisticated and structured, so, to see her in this trendy cold-shoulder gown is seriously refreshing and she looks so fabulous and chic — do you agree? The next day, Kate stuck with her bold outfit choices when she threw on a frock from her fave designer, Jenny Packham, of course. The custom yellow flared dress featured gorgeous floral embroidery, a tight bodice, and a cinched in waist with a flared skirt — Kate’s signature look. She paired this look with nude suede wedges and a matching clutch.

We love all of Kate’s outfits from the Royal Tour — do you guys? Which outfit was your favorite?