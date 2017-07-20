Kanye West Grabs A Handful Of Kim Kardashian’s Booty On Date Night — Sexy Pic

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s most recent date night was anything but PG! Yeezy got handsy with Kim, who showed off her toned tummy and major under-boob! The rapper couldn’t keep his hands off of Kim’s assets and the pic is epic!

While a lot of things are currently in limbo when it comes to the Kardashian family, there’s one thing that is not — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s marriage! Despite the on-going split rumors and Rob‘s drama with Blac Chyna, 29, Kimye’s relationship has never appeared stronger. The couple enjoyed a sweet date night without their kids — North, 4, Saint, 1 — when they took in a recent showing of War For The Planet Of The Apes at a Sherman Oaks, CA theater. And, the film must have been a box office hit, because the pair left the theater with huge smiles. But, their sultry grins could have been because Ye’ grabbed a hold of Kim’s booty! SEE THE PHOTO HERE!

Kim posted her and Ye’s PDA on her Instagram, where she rocked skin-tight, high-waist leggings and a cut-off white beater. And, those workouts that Kim’s been documenting on her Snapchat have certainly been paying off. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star bared her toned midriff, where her sculpted abs looked incredible. With her long black hair down and pushed to the side, it was clear that Kim went braless for her night out.

Kimye were all smiles while they walked together, especially Kanye, which is a rarity. But, like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, “Kanye loves it when Kim wears all these crazy and barely-there clothes. He’s beyond proud of his woman!” And, we don’t blame him! Kim’s been putting in the work and incorporating sprints into her intense workouts, as seen on her Snapchats. “Kim has been working really hard, and she’s really proud of the results,” our source said. “She thinks this is the best she’s ever looked and loves showing off her hot new body.”

Not only is Kim feeling great about her body, but she’s starting to feel back to her normal self, mentally. After a hellish 2016 when she was robbed at gunpoint in Oct., and Kanye’s Nov. hospitalization, things are so much better now for the West family. “Overall Kim has been a lot more low key since the robbery, but she’s finally feeling more back to her old self and a lot more confident,” the source admitted. Amazing news!

Speaking of good news, like we previously reported, Kimye have reportedly hired a surrogate for baby no. 3! Kim has been very vocal about wanting another baby with her Grammy-winning hubby. However, she’s unable to carry another child. As you may know, Kim has placenta accreta, which makes a third pregnancy potentially life-threatening for her. However, hopefully the West’s will be adding to their brood very soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kimye will welcome a third child in 2017?