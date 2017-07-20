Justine Damond’s Tragic 911 Call Reveals Her Final Words Before Getting Shot By Cop In Alley

The 911 call Justine Damond’s made before she was shot and killed by a police officer on July 15 has been released and the final words she spoke while trying to help a woman she believed was being raped are devastating.

When Minneapolis woman Justine Damond, 40, heard someone screaming for help behind her home on July 15 around 11:30 p.m. she did the right thing — she called 911. However, the call would lead to her tragic death when the police officer who responded to the call shot and killed her. In the transcript of the 911 call Justine placed (which was released on July 19 and published by the Star Tribune) she tells the operator she is “not sure” if the woman she hears screaming is “having sex or being raped.”

“I think she just yelled out, ‘help’, but it’s difficult, the sound has been going on for a while, but I think, I don’t think she’s enjoying it,” Justine, who was to be married to fiance Don Damond in August, said. Justine gives her address and goes outside to check on the woman. She calls back again eight minutes later to let 911 know she can still here the woman screaming and repeats her address for the operator. She is assured that the officers are on the way and then says, “Thank you.” Those are the final words Justine was recorded saying before the police arrived. Click here to see pics of the investigation into Justine’s shooting.

When the officers arrived in the alley near Justine’s house she approached the driver’s side of the police car just as a “loud sound” went off, and startled the officer sitting on that side, Matthew Harrity. That’s when Officer Mohamed Noor, who was sitting in the passenger seat, fired his weapon at Justine through the open driver’s side window. Though both officers got out of the car to try and help Justine, she had been fatally wounded and they could not save her. Since her death, Officer Noor has refused to cooperate with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s investigation into the incident. You can read the transcript of the fateful 911 call below.

Time: 23:27:02

OPERATOR: 911, what’s the address of the emergency?

CALLER: Hi, I’m, I can hear someone out the back and I, I’m not sure if she’s having sex or being raped.

OPERATOR: Give me the address

CALLER: – Gives address –

OPERATOR: – REPEATS ADDRESS –

CALLER: And there’s (inaudible) out the back, yup, yup. And I think she just yelled out, ‘help’, but it’s difficult the sound has been going on for a while, but I think, I don’t think she’s enjoying it. I think it’s, I don’t know.

OPERATOR: Okay, well I already got a call started and help on the way. Uh, you can’t see anything, you’re just hearing a female screaming then, is that what your’re saying?

CALLER: Yea. It sounds like sex noises, but it’s been going for a while and I think she tried to say ‘help’ and it sounds distressed.

OPERATOR: Okay, I’ve got an officer on the way. What is your name?

CALLER: JUSTINE

OPERATOR: JUSTINE, what’s your last name?

CALLER: JUSTINE

OPERATOR: JUSTINE

CALLER: Yeah

OPERATOR: And a phone number?

CALLER: – Gives phone number –

OPERATOR: Okay, we’ve already got help on the way. If anything changes before we get there just give us a call right back, but officers should be there soon.

CALLER: Thanks

OPERATOR: Okay, not a problem

Time: 23:35:23

OPERATOR: 911, what is the address of the emergency?

CALLER: Hi, I just reported one, but no one’s here and was wondering if they got the address wrong.

OPERATOR: What’s the address?

CALLER: – Gives address again –

OPERATOR: Are you JUSTINE?

CALLER: Yeah

OPERATOR: You’re hearing a female screaming?

CALLER: Yes, along behind the house

OPERATOR: Yup, officers are on the way there

CALLER: Thank you

OPERATOR: You’re welcome, bye

