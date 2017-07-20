Justin Bieber Hits The Streets Shirtless & Goofs Off With Mystery Girl On Tour Break

Who needs a shirt to have fun? Not Justin Bieber. The ‘Despacito’ singer went shirtless while out in Beverley Hills, having fun with a ‘mystery girl’ after grabbing a bite to eat!

Even when you’re the biggest pop star in the world, you still need to obey the rules, including “no shirt, no shoes, no service.” Sure, Justin Bieber, 23, was shirtless when he rolled up to Sugarfish Sushi in Beverley Hills, California on July 19. Yet, after giving onlookers a show (as it almost looked he like was going commando with how low his shorts were,) he put on a white t-shirt to before popping in for lunch. It must have been a delicious meal, because Justin “pulled a series of funny faces” with a mystery woman on the sidewalk, according to the Daily Mail. Click here to see the pics of Justin goofing off with this unknown woman.

Was this “mystery woman” a friend, a fan or just a random stranger who happened to be in the right place at the right time? As it is, Justin’s exes have been popping up, here and there. His rumored former fling, Sahara Ray, flashed her bare breasts in a sizzling series of racy videos on Instagram on July 17. Prior to that, it was a “Justin Bieber Exes Party,” as Chantel Jeffries, 23, and Yovanna Ventura, 21, both posed for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American jeans. Plus, with Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, hooking up with Biebs in the past, it was almost a Bieber Exes trifecta!

Whether or not this “mystery woman” was just a pal or a passerby, she helped Justin live his best life. After all, he had a good recent to be happy. The remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yanke’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin’s trademark voice, became the most streamed track of all time. The song hit 4.6 billion plays, beating the previous titleholder – Justin Bieber. Yes, Bieber’s massive track “Sorry” (and its various remixes) clocked up more than 4.38 billion combined plays, according to Billboard. So, Biebs is on such a hot streak now, he’s lapping himself.

On top of that success, Justin announced a U.S. leg of his 2017 tour, with dates in such cities as Pasedena, Denver, New York and Toronto. Nice. However, while Justin is shattering records and about to sell out huge stadiums across North America, he’s not forgetting the less fortunate. Biebs visited the Children’s Hopsital of Orange County on July 17, spending time with some of the sick kids currently hospitalized at the facility. During his visit, Justin hung out with fans, took pictures and even prayed with some of the families. Justin’s kindness was astounding, leaving many people amazed by the size of his heart.

